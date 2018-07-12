Insurance Cares: Toolkit launched to tackle domestic abuse

The kit has been sponsored by Insurance Charities to help insurance employers deal with domestic violence.

The Insurance Charities is to provide a toolkit to help employers assist their staff if they are affected by domestic abuse.

The practical toolkit, produced by Business in the Community and supported by Public Health England, is designed to sit within HR teams and with line managers to aid those dealing with this sensitive and difficult issue regardless of the size of company.

Impact

According to Insurance Charities an estimated 1.9m adults experienced domestic abuse last year and 75% are targeted at their place of work. The economic impact of this type of abuse is estimated to be £1.9bn a year.

The Domestic Abuse toolkit is designed to help employers identify the signs that abuse may be happening, such as personality changes, becoming withdrawn, spending a lot of time checking their phone, or arriving at work early and staying late, behaviour that is different and unusual to how they were previously.

Annali-Joy Thornicroft, CEO of The Insurance Charities said: “We have seen a growing number of people coming forward for support as a result of domestic abuse.

“Such individuals have often hidden what has been happening either at home or in the workplace, for fear of judgement or simply because they do not feel their HR colleagues would know how to best support them”.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.