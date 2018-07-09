Das v Asplin: Asplin guilty in fraud case

Paul Asplin, the former CEO at Das, was found guilty of fraud charges alongside ex Das claims director David Kearns and former wife, Sally Jones.

Fellow defendants David Kearns, ex claims director at Das, and Sally Jones, Asplin’s former wife, were also found guilty at the criminal trial.

Three other defendants, Robert Dalley, Karen Asplin (Paul Asplin’s current wife) and Jayne Kearns (David Kearns’ wife) were all found not guilty.

Charges

Asplin was alleged to have defrauded the insurer while he was CEO by encouraging contracts with companies – CW Law and Med Report – that he had an undeclared interest in.

Asplin and his wife, along with David Kearns were accused of conspiring to commit fraud for their activity in CW Law.

All except Karen Asplin were accused of conspiring to commit fraud with their activity in Med Report.

Mrs Kearns was accused of money laundering under the control of Mr Kearns.

All of those found guilty were bailed until Friday 13 July when they will be sentenced at Southwark.

Das declined to comment.

The case, which began as a private prosecution, was referred to the Crown Court in 2016 and the trial began in April this year.

