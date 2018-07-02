Tim Philip leaves PIB

Former COO spent three years with the business.

Chief operating officer Tim Philip has left PIB, Insurance Age can reveal.

Philip, who previously worked at Bluefin and before that at Towergate, joined PIB in late July 2015 as a consultant on an interim basis.

While the original plan was to stay until the end of that year, he became COO after the group secured investment from private equity company Carlyle.

The consolidator, which has now grown to approximately 1,110 employees in 35 offices across the UK and Guernsey, recently completed its 16th acquisition.

Rewarding

Philip confirmed to Insurance Age that he had resigned this April and officially left the business on Friday 29 June.

PIB declined to comment however Insurance Age understands that a replacement for Philip will be announced imminently.

Philip commented: “My three years at PIB were very enjoyable and rewarding and I have worked with many terrific people.

“Brendan McManus had great ambitions from the start and I think PIB will continue to build on the success it has seen since launch. Brendan has an excellent team and I look forward to hearing of their continued growth in coming years.”

Change

According to Philip when he joined the firm it had 20 employees and his role was to assist with integration “faster than previous groups had managed”.

He continued: “Leading the change and integration programme was a welcome challenge in a period of rapid growth and I am really pleased to have seen so many projects having a really positive impact whilst building teams to continue the programme now I have left.”

Having left PIB he will now focus on TIMSAR Consulting.

“It’s clear from recent discussions that M&A and business change is high on the agenda everywhere so I’m keen to help with that,” he concluded.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.