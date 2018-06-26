Former Aspen CEO Stephen Postlewhite joins QBE

He has taken the deputy global chief underwriting officer role at QBE Re and will begin the job in November this year.

He is set to join on 1 November and will report into chief underwriting officer for Reinsurance, Jonathan Parry.

Postlewhite was formerly CEO at Aspen Insurance but left the insurer in January this year.

Prior to this, he was CEO for Aspen Re, having taken up the role in 2014.

Career

QBE noted that he has 20 years of experience in the industry and has also held the roles of chief actuary and chief risk officer at Aspen Insurance.

Parry said: “I am delighted that Stephen is joining QBE Re. He brings considerable experience to this key role and will be an important addition to our business.”

