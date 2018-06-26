Insurance Age

Former Aspen CEO Stephen Postlewhite joins QBE

welcome-6-2016
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

He has taken the deputy global chief underwriting officer role at QBE Re and will begin the job in November this year.

QBE has appointed Stephen Postlewhite as deputy global chief underwriting officer at QBE Re.

He is set to join on 1 November and will report into chief underwriting officer for Reinsurance, Jonathan Parry.

Postlewhite was formerly CEO at Aspen Insurance but left the insurer in January this year.

Prior to this, he was CEO for Aspen Re, having taken up the role in 2014.

Career
QBE noted that he has 20 years of experience in the industry and has also held the roles of chief actuary and chief risk officer at Aspen Insurance.

Parry said: “I am delighted that Stephen is joining QBE Re. He brings considerable experience to this key role and will be an important addition to our business.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on People

POLL: INSURER APPS

Most read

  1. Huw Evans: Tackling dual pricing
  2. Insurance Cares: FCA challenges industry to help vulnerable customers access insurance
  3. CDL turnover breaks through £50m in 2017
  4. InsurTech Futures: LexisNexis rolls out software to tackle ghost broking
  5. Aviva and RSA silent on Allianz buy speculation
  6. Markerstudy Retail drops Premium Credit for Close Brothers in five year deal
  7. Ceta posts rising numbers for MBO year

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: