Laurence Walker exits SSP

He was CEO at the software house when it suffered a huge outage in 2016.

Laurence Walker has left his role as executive chairman at SSP, Insurance Age can reveal.

Walker, who has now exited the business, was in the CEO seat when the tech provider suffered a major outage to its Pure product which left numerous brokers unable to work.

Brokers have complained of a number of problems since the original outage and issues with the platform were reported as recently as this April.

Moving on

Walker changed roles to become executive chairman in August 2017 a year after the first outage. At that point Steve Lathrope took the helm as CEO.

Lathrope said: “Laurence has been an invaluable support throughout our respective role transitions last year, and in my first year as CEO. Now that the new management structure is firmly bedded in, Laurence has made the decision to move on from his role as SSP’s executive chairman.

“As part of the team that founded SSP, Laurence has made a great contribution to the development of the business. I am excited to be at the helm for the next phase of our growth, as we take forward our vision for the company’s future.

According to company filings Walker’s position was terminated at the end of May this year.

Walker had been chief executive since 2007.

Lathrope continued: “The whole SSP team wishes Laurence all the very best for the future, as he focuses on his other business interests and wide range of sporting activities.”

