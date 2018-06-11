Neil Manser to exit NIG group MD role

Manser will take up the deputy CFO position at parent company Direct Line Group later this year.

NIG’s managing director with responsibility for broker markets and e-trade, Neil Manser, is to leave his position this summer, Insurance Age can reveal.

NIG confirmed that Manser would be moving to parent company Direct Line Group to become deputy CFO.

No replacement has been appointed at the insurer.

Manser took on the NIG MD job in 2016 after working at Direct Line Group for four years previously.

According to an NIG spokesperson the rest of the NIG exec will remain the same.

Most recently NIG refreshed its e-traded property owners’ product with enhancements, extensions and an increase in limits.

Direct Line’s most recent set of results saw a 51.4% rise in operating profit to £610.9m for the full year 2017.

They also showed that NIG’s saw the number of policies drop by 0.8% to 240,000 with premiums reducing by 2.9%.

