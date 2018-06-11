David Furby to lead Chubb in Europe as Andrew Kendrick retires

Kendrick has been with the business for over 20 years.

Chubb has named David Furby as regional president, European Group from 1 July.

Furby, currently division president, commercial property & casualty, for overseas general insurance, will have responsibility for the general management and business results for all Chubb operations in the UK, Ireland and continental Europe.

He succeeds Andrew Kendrick who has led the company’s European operations since 2004 and is retiring from Chubb.

Brexit

However Kendrick will continue to act as a senior vice president, Chubb Group, and as executive chairman of the European Group, through to the end of 2018.

The insurer detailed that he will focus on regulatory matters, including the company’s Brexit plans, as well as duties on the board of directors and the joint underwriting control committee.

Meanwhile, Timothy O’Donnell will succeed Furby in the overseas general insurance role stepping up from chief operating officer in the division.

Both Furby and O’Donnell will report to Juan C. Andrade, executive vice president, Chubb Group and president, overseas general insurance.

Experience

Evan G. Greenberg, chairman and chief executive officer said: “Andrew has been part of our company for more than 20 years and a real partner to me and our senior management team.

“He has done much to lead and build our business and our reputation across the UK and continental Europe.”

Adding: “David Furby joined our company with Andrew as part of the same 1996 acquisition, and we are delighted that David will now lead our European region. David has broad, deep and exceptional industry experience.”

