Insurance Cares: Steps we can take to protect the vulnerable

Ardonagh’s Mike Newsome calls on the insurance market to implement Dementia Friends programmes.

Vulnerability can affect people’s interaction with any consumer market, but is particularly challenging in the context of financial services due the complexity of products and information available.

We know, if we don’t act with appropriate levels of care, a vulnerable customer is especially at risk of loss.

Vulnerable customers may have less of an ability to make an informed choice or be significantly less able than a typical consumer to identify, protect or represent their interests resulting in unsuitable products being sold and the customer not being covered by their insurance when needed.

We’re working hard to ensure the right level of support is provided to vulnerable customers and are taking steps to improve this by reviewing and amending internal business standards to ensure needs of vulnerable customers are incorporated into our integrated Risk and Compliance Framework, CSR policy and creating a guide to helping vulnerable customers for all employees.

Alongside this, we - led by Ardonagh group customer conduct manager, Nick Biley - have started working with the Alzheimer’s Society to help our people have a greater understanding of one of the biggest vulnerable customer risks – dementia – by rolling out Dementia Friends.

Awareness

We, as I am sure many do, find awareness is half the battle and, by providing more details of what it is like to live with dementia, and becoming a Dementia Friend helps to improve this.

Dementia Friends has enabled us to open the dialogue for employees, and as a result improved understanding so we are better placed to support both customers and colleagues who are affected by the condition.

Reducing the stigma in the workplace is crucial in responding to the challenge dementia poses to our employee base today. The phrase ‘get it right for dementia, get it right for everyone’ is never more applicable than in our industry.

Our dementia journey is still in the early stages but we’ve already seen a real interest from colleagues to get involved in the Dementia Friends programme.

Moving forward we want to do even more and link in with other organisations and charities, such as Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), and organisation which support other vulnerable groups in order to further improve the way our people interact with customers.

Knowledge

A continuation of improving training and knowledge of colleagues with the introduction of analytics to help identify, grade and prioritise vulnerable factors can all be used across the industry to better equip ourselves to help vulnerable people.

In addition, it is important to remember what customers have told us. We have focused on developing and introducing a ‘tell us once’ approach – avoiding the need for clients to repeat the same information each time they call.

The importance of supporting customers, especially those who are vulnerable, can’t be overstated.

It transcends insurer competitiveness and is something the industry should be continually focused on improving.

Our customers rely on their insurance in times of need and our industry must work together to ensure all vulnerable, in fact all customers, are given the right advice, support and products.

Mike Newsome is head of events and CSR at Ardonagh Group.