Blog: Opportunities in commercial life cover

DirectLife’s Neil McCarthy argues the case for brokers adding protection for SME staff to their portfolio.

In 2017, there were 5.7m businesses in the UK of which over 99% were classified as small or medium sized businesses (SMEs), i.e. those employing 0-249 people.

But of that 5.7m, 96% (or 5.5m) are micro-businesses, employing fewer than ten people.

The majority of these businesses rely on one or two individuals for their commercial survival. And, the average age of the business owners is 49. What happens when a key person gets ill?

Therein lies the problem - most of these business owners will not have any professional adviser that talks about their protection needs.

Around 50% of all protection policy sales are related to a mortgage, and many people of this age will have either paid off their mortgage or be coming to the end of their mortgage payment. Therefore, the primary adviser for protection policies (the mortgage broker) will not be in frequent contact with this age group. Many may not be in contact at all.

Who?

So, which of the other professional advisers to business owners will mention their need for protection? The answer is, by and large, none. This is a gap GI brokers can fill.

One of the biggest risks a business can face is having a senior member of staff who is uninsured. If this person becomes seriously ill, or even dies, the impact on the business can be severe.

And these risks are not insignificant.

In short, business owners need your support. And as 93% of all commercial insurance business goes through brokers there really is no other adviser better placed to help.

But, I hear you cry, ‘we are not experts in protection and life insurance’. While I concede that many brokers may not know the ins and outs of the products, they will understand business risk assessment better than many other advisers.

Platforms

The technology platforms that support protection are very similar to those for general insurance and many of the insurers are the same. There are only a handful of business classes, being: Term and Critical Illness (CI), which provide lump sum benefits; and Family Income Benefit (FIB) for regular payments on diagnosis of a serious health condition. Additionally, there are health plans for less serious illnesses.

As with general insurance these core covers are packaged and tailored for certain target markets.

For the business community the policies are typically Key Person insurance, set up depending on the structure of the company and the risk to be insured, and Relevant Life, a life insurance policy available to employers providing individual death-in-service benefits for an employee. Relevant Life is also often seen as a tax efficient way for shareholder directors to take out life insurance.

These protection plans have been designed to keep the business going and to create financial certainty in the event that the worst happens to a key employee.

The insurers have great solutions and tools in place to help advisers access this market in a traditional face-to-face based advice way, with quote comparison services are available through the traditional portals.

Advice

There are also fully automated advice platforms in development that will be able to give FCA compliant advice, based on whole of market product solutions that will help advisers deliver keyman solutions. The key with these systems is that you only have to identify the business need, and based on the circumstances of the firm, an automated solution could be delivered.

Critically, it will still need the adviser to manage the relationship, and persuade the business that an affordable, appropriate protection solution is required and guide the client towards a sophisticated advice tool to service their needs.

As part of the functionality, there is also no issue with extra administration as all of the post advice submission and case management can be automated or outsourced.

In summary, the protection needs of businesses are currently served by a relatively small group of advisers and as a result it is a very under-insured market.

There is no better professional than an insurance broker to identify the business risk and put a suitable insurance backed solution in place.

Neil McCarthy, sales and marketing director, Directlife.