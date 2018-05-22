In Person: AllClear CEO Chris Rolland

The new boss on the travel specialist broker’s private equity backers, buying businesses and plans to double the firm organically

AllClear’s chief executive officer Chris Rolland started his career at Bradford & Bingley where he was entrusted with “making the tea and filing for people as a graduate trainee in Guildford”.

Chris Rolland CV Dec 2017-present Chief executive officer, AllClear Insurance Services Oct 2013 – Dec 2017 Consultant director, WSL May 2015 – Jul 2017 Chief executive officer, Staysure.co.uk Apr 2012 – Sep 2013 Operations executive, director of claims, LV Mar 2007 – Dec 2011 CEO American Express Insurance Services Europe Ltd & Vice President - Insurance UK, American Express Mar 2007 – Mar 2008 Vice president & head of insurance UK, American Express Oct 2004 – Feb 2007 Director of healthcare (MD for the UK GI business), Legal & General 2003 – 2004 Group director - international, marketing & business development, Reed Health Group PLC 1998 – 2003 Associate general manager, Bupa

Having worked his way up to becoming a branch manager he moved via Bupa and Legal & General to American Express where was a vice president for UK Insurance (see career timeline right) when the great recession bit.

“I learnt how to run a business when everything is not always going up,” he recalls.

Throughout he was keen to learn from and lead people.

At LV he met John O’Rourke. “I see John as a significant person in the industry. I hope to one day follow in his footsteps.”

And after LV was Staysure.

As CEO from 1 April 2015 to January 2017 he ran the business from “end-to-end”. In particular he flags it was focusing on “employee power” that doubled the growth rate in his first year from 16% to 34% and boosted GWP from £50m to £70m almost trebling profits in his time with the broker.

But let’s go back towards the beginning.

At 23 he was the manager of Chelsea Building Society in central London – “the most expensive branch to run in the country”.

Success was delivered in part through managing people and two years later he became the manager of another branch near the Bank of England.

“I was the youngest in the whole office,” he remembers. “People used to come in and ask ‘when’s the branch manager coming in?’ And I’d say ‘no I am the branch manager’.”

And then there is the key point, the link to insurance.

“You either sit there as a branch manager of a building society and wait for customers to come in when head office does some advertising, or you go out there and find as many brokers as possible.”

Rather than just sit in the office he went out and built relationships with brokers, not all of them were in insurance, in fact one was effectively a football agent, but still…

“I’ve always had the approach that brokers are where business is written. You look after them and their customers.”