Editor's letter - May 2018

A new chapter: There is always something exciting going on in the insurance world

The first month of the financial year is over and so is my first month as editor of Insurance Age.

It has been a challenging, exciting and extremely busy time with plenty going on. Throughout we’ve sought to bring you business-useful high-quality journalism, full of insight and opinion from the people you want to hear from.

The last month saw some big changes in the insurance world. Amanda Blanc made the leap from Axa to Zurich, Jelf bought Clark Thomson and Wilby sold to PIB. Just a few stories as the news kept on coming.

We’ve examined Blanc’s exit from Axa in more detail on pages six and seven and, in addition also analysed the FCA’s attitude to dual pricing.

Other highlights include our exclusive interview with insurance broking CEO at Ardonagh, Rob Worrell. He dishes on taking up the reins at Towergate, The Insurance Partnership, Jelf and reveals how Janice Deakin tempted him back to insurance.

There are also some great new stats for you to get your head around. We have worked with IMAS to explore the impact of consolidation on medium-sized brokers.

I hope you enjoy the issue.