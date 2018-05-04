Market moves: On the move

The biggest story of the month was undoubtedly Amanda Blanc swapping from Axa to Zurich, however, there were plenty of other people moves across the market particularly among brokers

iGO4 looked to Google for a new NED and Principal employed its first finance director. Aston Lark, Marsh, AFL, Howden and Alesco all made appointments while JLT made five across the UK in its professional services practice. Insurers and MGAs were notably quieter. Allianz and Chubb made promotions in recent weeks as Berkeley Alexander recruited Dave Probert as its director of private clients to spearhead the launch of its HNW division. Three MGAs also got in on the act, two of which are West Midlands-based – Commercial Express and Mercia Underwriting. And firms related to broking were also in the news. InsurTech startup Wrisk picked a new chief operating officer and Gauntlet added to its offering for appointed representatives. Alex Alway became chairman of Broker Network which is owned by HPS and MDP – the investors recently bought Compass where he was already chairman. There was a technology theme to round the pages off with Applied Systems and SchemeServe both unveiling new recruits.

Brokers

iGO4 set its sights on digital disruption with the appointment of Google’s Mark Bennett as a non-executive director. Bennett is the international director for Google Play’s Europe, Middle East, Latin America and Asia markets and joined the personal lines and telematics broker with the business looking to reinforce its reputation for innovative propositions and partnerships.

Principal Insurance appointed Jamie McGivern as its first finance director in a move which it said completed a major restructuring of the group’s senior executive team. McGivern joined the specialist bike, car, van and commercial broker from private medical insurance specialist Chase Templeton where he was also financial director. His insurance experience includes five years as head of finance at motorcycle broker, Carole Nash.

Following the merger between Lark Group and Aston Scott, the combined entity – Aston Lark – has appointed Paul Hasib as head of group placement to work on relationships with the insurer panel. He previously spent 10 years in a variety of broking roles and more recently worked in a number of sales and management positions over an 18 year career with RSA.

Marsh has promoted Paul Denny to UK Financial and Professional Practice (FINPRO) leader reporting to Paul Moody, CEO of Marsh’s UK specialties division. Denny joined Marsh in 1989 and has held senior roles in the firm’s London, Boston and Chicago offices.

AFL Insurance Brokers has taken on Jonathan Bines as chief commercial officer. He began his insurance career in 1998 at Marsh reaching vice president before leaving in 2005 to join Jardine Lloyd Thompson. He held various positions, then left for a four year stint at Integro Insurance Brokers as head of its UK multinational practice before returning to JLT as a senior partner.

Speaking of JLT, it made five appointments in its professional services practice across the UK. Ashley McCluskey joined in London from Willis along with Danny Seaman from Lockton. In Bristol, Bhaven Mashru came on board from Bluefin and there were two recruits in Manchester. Kerry Greenwood and Marianne McWilliams both joined from Aon.

Howden UK recruited Glenn Thomas as managing director, employee benefits. The Hyperion-owned firm said Thomas’ appointment was part of its expansion as a full-service retail broker, providing a broad range of insurance and employee benefit services across a number of specialist sectors. He has previously worked at Mercer’s and Jelf.

And finally for this section, Alesco Risk Management Services made Martin Hiller the chairman of the business’ UK construction team. Hiller will join later this year and report to John Thompson, managing director of construction. The broker detailed that Hiller brings decades of construction experience to the role joining from Willis Towers Watson.

Insurers and MGA s

Allianz Insurance has promoted Simon Cuthbert to senior account development manager, technical. In his new position Cuthbert and his team will be responsible for looking after a portfolio of the insurer’s clients. Prior to moving up the ladder he held the position of regional business manager for the northern region within Allianz Engineering.

Chubb has made James Ellis UK and Ireland underwriting manager in its personal risk services (PRS) team. Ellis started his career at Chubb in 2004, spent two years at Zurich and returned to the insurer in 2010. He most recently held the post of account manager on the national and program broker team, PRS.

New MGA Mercia Underwriting moved to strengthen its Birmingham team with Matthew Bartlett coming on board as a senior underwriter. Bartlett has 15 years of commercial underwriting experience and joins from Aspen. He has also worked at LV and RSA.

Staying in the West Midlands, Commercial Express announced Tom Bolstridge as its new technical underwriting manager. Prior to this he was regional trading underwriting manager with Arista and has also worked for AIG. Bolstridge brings over 17 years’ experience in the insurance industry to the MGA.

And remaining with MGAs, Volante Global appointed Jerry Probert as underwriting and franchise director. According to the MGA platform he will work closely with founder and CEO Talbir Bains and the executive committee. Like Bains he has experience at QBE on his CV having been director of Europe at QBE’s European operations during his 35 year career.

Last but not least for this segment and Berkeley Alexander welcomed Dave Probert as its director of private clients to spearhead the launch of its specialist high net worth (HNW) division. The provider said the new offering was in response to increasing demand in the growing market. Probert has over 20 years of experience in the sector across HNW propositions, sales, marketing, business development and relationship management. He has signed-up from HNW specialist Sterling where he was an associate director and head of HNW affinity relationships.

Others

InsurTech startup Wrisk has picked Nimeshh Patel as chief operating officer. Patel, who was already on the firm’s advisory board, has over 20 years’ experience and joins from BuzzFeed Europe. Stewart Duncan will also join next month as chief data officer.

Leeds-based Gauntlet Group selected Nick Etell as business development manager, with the remit of utilising his insurer relationships and market knowledge to help appointed representatives establish their own businesses in partnership with Gauntlet Enterprise. Etell has experience in the Leeds, Manchester and London markets, having spent five years at Henderson Insurance Brokers.

Hard on the heels of HPS and MDP buying Compass Alex Alway has become chairman of Broker Network. He was already chairman of Compass at the time of the deal and replaces Ian Clark who is staying with the group in a strategic advisory role. Alway is best known for leading Jelf for 15 years including when it sold to Marsh.

Meanwhile, Gail Woodhall has joined Applied Systems as part of the UK business development team in Brighton. She has worked before as an insurance consultant and as an account manager within the broking division of competitor SSP.

SchemeServe, which also provides technology solutions for intermediaries, has appointed Simon Cull as a software developer joining from Arcus Global where he was also a developer. It was the fourth addition to the team in as many months.