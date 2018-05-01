News analysis: Blanc “an unbelievable gain for Zurich”

Market reacts to Axa group CEO of UK & Ireland Amanda Blanc’s decision to move

Zurich has pulled off the coup of the year so far recruiting Amanda Blanc from Axa.

“Why on earth wouldn’t any insurance company want her?” asked Chris Luker, managing director of Luker Rowe.

He described Blanc as “fantastic” due to her leadership skills, knowledge of insurance and willingness to take time to work with brokers.

Luker was not alone in his choice of language. Reich CEO Simon Taylor’s analysis of the situation hit the nail on the head of market sentiment. “She has done amazing things with Axa and completely turned around the whole business,” he argued. “She is a big, big loss to Axa and an unbelievable gain for Zurich.”

Axa’s turnaround

Blanc joined Axa in February 2011 as UK CEO of commercial lines. She had previously worked for the insurer from 1999 to 2003 before moving to Groupama and then Towergate, where she worked her way up to deputy CEO.

During her second stint with the insurer (see timeline below) she rose to become group CEO of UK & Ireland. Over the seven years she turned the insurer from an inward-looking organisation that frustrated brokers to one focused on delivery. As one former colleague summed up, her success began with triggering a much needed cultural change and bringing energy, drive and enthusiasm to the business.

It isn’t to say there weren’t bumps in the road, most recently the exit of Axa UK CEO intermediated and direct, Brendan McCafferty, after less than a year in the role certainly raised eyebrows.

But overwhelmingly under Blanc’s leadership the market saw a turnaround at Axa, which, as the box on page seven makes clear, resulted in profitable growth.

Key to this was the opening of branches around the country with empowered underwriters; a streamlining of the business to trade in the manner that brokers and clients want with particular investment in digital; and the recruitment of a heavyweight management team.

It is this latter point which makes Axa so confident that while accepting her departure may be a “big, big loss”, as Taylor puts it, the people and strategy are in place for business as usual (see response box below).

What Axa says brokers can expect to see following Blanc’s departure “Although she was a big figure, to all intents and purposes, Jon Walker and Laurent Matras have been running the broker businesses for the last four years. They are the ones that set and execute the strategy and have meetings with brokers. Amanda is a strong leader but Jon and Laurent have been in charge and that continues. It is business as usual”

Zurich challenges

Although not expected, Blanc’s departure was not a total shock. There had been whispers in the market that she was, basically, bored. As the former colleague put it: “Axa is fixed. Fixing stuff is in her DNA.” Which leads to the obvious point of just what will she be facing at Zurich?

Brokers had plenty of praise for the insurer as they suggested two particular areas that would benefit from being addressed.

Firstly, Zurich in the UK has long been known as a siloed company. “Zurich is a wonderful organisation but we are aware that there are issues there,” said Peter Robinson of Prizm Solutions. “You can have a superb relationship with the desk in the corner but the one in the centre never wants to talk to you.”

A spokesperson for Zurich responded: “We started the process of changing and simplifying and being easier to do business with two years ago. Organisations need to remain flexible and fleet of foot to the demands of the market.”

And then there is SME, something raised by several brokers. For instance Paul Anscombe, CEO of Seventeen Group, explained: “Zurich has for many years been regarded as strong on corporate business but has lost out to the competition in certain areas, notably SME and high net worth personal lines.”

Again Zurich replied. “SME is a priority for the business in all sorts of territories. Our own SME platform, which launched in the UK in 2014 is moving onwards and upwards. SME is a big part of the market, it has always been in our sights and will remain so.”

The key word is “territories”. Tulsi Naidu remains as CEO of Zurich’s UK business.

Amanda will come in and kick down some walls. She will be a blast of fresh air in some very stuffy rooms Peter Robinson

Huge remit

Blanc’s new role is CEO Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). It is a huge remit as she replaces Gary Shaughnessy who has stepped down due to ill health but is keeping other duties at the provider. Brokers are fully aware that her move is very different to 2011. Then she came in to a smaller role and with each success expanded her authority. Axa needed fixing. This time while the UK will be a hugely significant part of the job it will not have her exclusive attention. Equally importantly it does not need it. Zurich in the UK is ready for a boost but far from broken.

All that said, brokers are looking forward to what she will deliver locally.

“It is a different role and geographical area,” accepted Robinson. “I’m sure she will succeed but I would imagine there will be some choppy waters on the way.”

He predicted change after an “an inspired signing” that will move Zurich “on to the next level”.

Adding: “Amanda will come in and kick down some walls. She will be a blast of fresh air in some very stuffy rooms.”

Likewise Anscombe is certain of a “huge impact” within Zurich. “Amanda can certainly galvanise Zurich to take advantage of the future market opportunities and to improve the development focus of the business, both of which would be welcomed by brokers,” he concluded.