Sharon Beckett to leave Complete Cover Group

Beckett, instrumental in re-branding and restructuring the group, will exit the role in September.

Sharon Beckett, the CEO for retail broking at Complete Cover Group – formerly A&A Group – is to leave her role in September this year, Insurance Age can reveal.

A spokesperson for Complete Cover Group confirmed that Beckett had handed in her notice and that her directorship at the business ended on 19 March this year.

The spokesperson explained that she has relinquished her day-to-day duties but would remain with the business for the notice period working on various projects.

Group CEO Shaun Hooper will take on the work of the retail broking CEO while retaining his current position.

It is unclear at this stage if Complete Cover Group will seek a replacement for Beckett.

Restructure

Beckett helped to oversee the rebrand of A&A to Complete Cover Group in 2016 and also a restructure of the firm in 2017 in which some of the business relocated to Sunbury-on-Thames from Hampton Hill.

The 2017 restructure saw its sales force all located to its Sunbury-on-Thames site and its back office support staff moved to Cwmbran in Wales where it already had an base.

The spokesperson explained that this “streamlined a lot of functions” and saw the headcount of the business reduced. However he did not say how many staff were lost.

According to Complete Cover Group, Beckett does not have firm plans on where she is heading and is currently considering her options.

Contribution

The spokesperson commented: “We are incredibly grateful to Sharon for her tremendous contribution during her time with us.

“Sharon has held a senior executive position in the business since 2014 and over the last two years has led us successfully through the corporate rebranding, the relocation of the business to our great new headquarters in Sunbury-on-Thames and most recently, the restructure of the business functions - all important foundations for our future success.”

He added: “We thank Sharon for her leadership and commitment during a transitional period for the business and wish her well for the future.”

Complete Cover Group acts as an administrator for Mulsanne Insurance, a Gibraltar regulated insurance provider specialising in high premium motor. Hyperformance, which is a separate legal entity, also acts as an adminstrator.

The spokesperson advised that the company is still considering whether to merge the two businesses into one entity.

