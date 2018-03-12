Integro's Sutton and Humphreys head to Beach

Former Integro leads have joined the (re)insurance broking and advisory firm to develop a specialty and wholesale platform.

John Sutton and Toby Humphreys are set to join Beach, a (re) insurance broking and advisory board from 19 March this year.

They will be joined by former Humphreys Haggas Sutton partner Simon Haggas in order to develop a specialty and wholesale platform for the business.

The team will report into Beach Specialty CEO Shane Doyle.

Sutton and Humphreys were at consolidator Integro for more than 10 years serving as chairman and president of international operations respectively. They left Integro in 2017.

Private equity

Beach was set up by Jonathan Beach in Toronto Canada and has offices in London, Sydney, New York and Bermuda. Private equity investor Aquiline Partners bought the majority of the organisation in 2014 but Beach remains an independent director.

This followed on from Acquiline’s purchase of specialist motor insurer ERS in 2013. The private equity firm has also owned digital broker Simply Business, which it sold to Travelers for £400.6m last year.

Sutton, who was interviewed by Insurance Age in 2016, commented: “We have been flattered by a number of attractive options from broking firms and potential investors in the last year, but the opportunity presented by Beach is unique and impossible to pass up.

“Beach has a peerless reputation as a privately owned broking and advisory firm and their ambitions to further evolve in our particular areas of expertise present a tremendous opportunity.”

Vigour

Humphreys added: “We are looking forward to joining Beach’s first-rate team. We will build a specialty and wholesale team with the same vigour and ethos for which Beach is known and which is based on placing clients and colleagues at the centre of everything we do.”

Beach CEO Grahame Millwater, who joined the company in 2013, discussed the business’s new wholesale and specialty platform.

Millwater previously spent 27 years with Willis, where he held a number of senior positions, becoming president of the Willis Group in 2008. He said: “Beach is evolving rapidly as we continue building a world class reinsurance and specialty platform.

“We are now committed to developing a London based wholesale operation within Beach, which will have a broad insurance and specialty focus.”

Millwater concluded: “We are delighted that John, Toby and Simon, a seasoned management team with a proven track record in building and expanding independent wholesale broker operations, will be joining us to lead this effort.”

