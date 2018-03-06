GRP appoints Clive Nathan as CEO of MGA division

Ex-Towergate leader Nathan moves from Primary Group.

GRP has appointed Clive Nathan as CEO of the group’s MGA division joining in April.

He will succeed Stephen Ross who remains as group chief operating officer and moves to work on mergers and acquisitions.

Nathan joins from Primary Group, where he fulfilled a variety of senior roles including non-executive chairman of Rural Insurance and executive chairman of One Commercial.

Towergate

Prior to this he was CEO of Towergate Underwriting between 2006 and 2016, having joined the business in 2003 as a regional managing director.

Nathan began his career in insurance 1987 at Commercial Union, moving to Axa in 1999 as national broker director.

GRP highlighted that he will take over a group with over £100m of gross written premium including Plum Underwriting and the recently purchased Camberford Law as revealed by Insurance Age.

Expansion

Peter Cullum, chairman of GRP, said: “Clive brings a wealth of experience to the rapidly growing MGA division following his executive roles at both Towergate and Primary Group.”

Adding: “Clive is joining the group at a time when we are looking to expand significantly our MGA business with further acquisitions, hard on the heels of the investment in Camberford Law.”

