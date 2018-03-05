Insurance Cares: Is your business dementia friendly?

Dominic Carter of Insurance United Against Dementia explores how brokers and insurers can do more to help an overlooked market.

Dementia is the biggest health and social care challenge facing us today. There are 850,000 people currently living with the condition in the UK – 40,000 of whom are under the age of 65 – and the number is set to rise to one million by 2021.

It is crucial that insurers and brokers are able to cater to this much under-served section of the market, as well as their own employees who may well be going through their own experiences with dementia.

This equates to approximately 44% of people in the UK being affected by dementia, either directly, or through friends or family. There are 670,000 people caring for someone with dementia, and in 2014, 50,000 people left employment to provide care to a loved one.

Your customers can, and will, be affected by dementia.

People with the condition can often have problems with communication, memory and following conversation, meaning that a phone call with their insurer or broker can be almost impossible.

Things such as passwords or memorable questions and answers often present an impassable obstruction to customers when they have questions about their policy, are trying to make a claim, or are trying to purchase new cover.

Coverage

Another challenge faced by people with dementia is a complete lack of suitable policies. Many go on holiday without travel insurance because they are unable to find appropriate cover, leaving them entirely unprotected.

By becoming dementia friendly, insurers and brokers can step up to provide better support for both their customers and their staff.

By developing new policies, or adjusting existing ones so that people with dementia can get the cover they need, brokers can fill this overlooked gap in the market and provide a more inclusive service.

Being dementia-friendly can also include training for frontline workers, or the roll out of the Dementia Friends initiative across an entire organisation. Dementia Friends are better placed to support people with the condition both in their working environment and their own communities.

Businesses can also introduce a plan for accommodating the needs of an employee with dementia, and the implementation of a carer’s policy to better support employees who care for a loved one.

We know that women are disproportionately affected – almost a third of women in their late fifties are caring for an adult, and women outnumber men as carers by nearly two to one.

If companies increased their employment rate of dementia carers by just 2% over years to 2030, the retention of these skilled and experienced staff would deliver a saving of £415m.

Dominic Carter is senior policy officer of Insurance United Against Dementia at the Alzheimer’s Society.