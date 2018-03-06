Market moves: Making changes

The number of people moves reported across the insurance sector slowed down in February compared to the unusually busy start of the year, but there were still a number of businesses making changes

On the broking side, Lockton strengthened its professions team and Ed hired a cyber broker. Gallagher and AFL Insurance Brokers also made the headlines. Among insurers and MGAs Thistle added a new underwriting team and a new cyber underwriter joined Tokio Marine Kiln. In addition, Tokio Marine HCC hired a new underwriting manager for media and film, Hiscox added two people to its special risks division and Legal & General’s Mark Holweger relocated to the provider’s US business.

The regulators also got in on the act with the FCA and the PRA appointing Marshall Bailey as chair of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (see box).

Finally, Aon’s Julie Page took on the post of deputy chair at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association and Tony Monnington joined Broker Network as commercial director.

Brokers

James Collins

Gallagher has promoted James Collins to managing director of block-of-flats broker Deacon. He assumes responsibility for the business alongside his current responsibility for over-50s insurance specialist Insure4Retirement. In addition, Elaine Lennox has been hired as managing director of Leisure – Gallagher’s dedicated UK holiday and home parks business. She will join in March. Her experience includes being direct and partnership manager for Zurich Insurance’s personal lines division and, prior to that, she spent 10 years at JLT in various strategic and operational roles.

Lockton has strengthened its professional services expertise with the appointment of James Page to the professions team. Page comes with 15 years of specialist professional indemnity insurance experience, having most recently held the role of director at Brunel Professions where he was responsible for running the client servicing team.

Barry Rowland

Independent Lloyd’s broker AFL Insurance Brokers has hired Barry Rowland and Chris Cavani. Formerly a facilities and binder partner at JLT Re, Rowland joins AFL as director, property and casualty. Meanwhile, Cavani joins from Alston Gayler where he was head of property. He takes on the role of director in AFL’s property practice.

Over at Ed, Henry Warner has been appointed as cyber broker. The firm stated that Warner will play a key part in the continued development of its cyber book, while also supporting the creation of a cyber centre of excellence. He joins from SafeOnline where he served as a cyber, media and technology broker. He began his career at Marsh as a client adviser for cyber and professional indemnity risks.

Market focus: FSCS Marshall Bailey Marshall Bailey is set to take on the position of chair of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) from 1 April 2018. He was appointed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and will take over from Lawrence Churchill who is stepping down after two terms. Bailey has held senior positions in a number of financial services firms for over two decades and is currently a non-executive director of Chubb European Group and CIBC World Markets in the UK. The FCA’s executive director of strategy and competition Christopher Woolard commented: “We have conducted a thorough recruitment process to identify the most suitable person to become the next chair of the FSCS. “Marshall Bailey was selected from a strong field of potential candidates by a panel comprising members of the PRC, FCA and FSCS boards. “Marshall brings a wealth of experience from the financial services industry and we look forward to working with him in his new role at the FSCS.”

Insurers and MGA s

Daniel Storr

Thistle Underwriting has added a new team following the launch of two new products. Daniel Storr has been appointed Thistle’s construction underwriting manager. He has over 30 years’ experience in underwriting most recently at Covéa as regional lead underwriter (North). Similarly, Andrew Oddy brings over 30 years of experience to his new role of senior construction underwriter. His last position was at Broker Network where he spent over 10 years.

Tokio Marine Kiln has hired Alex Jomaa as cyber underwriter. Jomaa joins from CFC Underwriting where he was cyber liability underwriter and was responsible for underwriting a worldwide cyber portfolio. He began his insurance career as a broker at Lothbury where he placed professional indemnity and directors’ & officers’ liability risks for commercial and financial institutions.

Ros Breese

In addition, Tokio Marine HCC has hired Ros Breese as underwriting manager, media and film, to its London professional risks division. Breese joined from Beazley where she worked as media and entertainment underwriter. Prior to this she managed the UK and European media portfolio at Hiscox.

Lottie Cato

Staying with Hiscox and it has recruited two to its special risks division. Gareth Bateman has joined as development director – security incident response and Lottie Catto has been hired as strategic development manager. Bateman served 10 years in the British Army in counter-terrorism and bomb disposal roles. Since 2012 he has been involved in the special risks and crisis management sectors, first at Willis, where he was a divisional director and most recently at Deloitte. Catto has spent seven years working in the security sector, most recently at GardaWorld (formerly Aegis Response). Previously she worked for Aegis Advisory specialising in maritime security.

Mark Holweger

Legal & General Insurance confirmed that Mark Holweger, previously managing director for partnerships, was to leave his UK role in February. The move saw Holweger relocate to the insurer’s Maryland office in the US to take up the post of executive vice president, distribution and marketing. Holweger joined L&G as general insurance broker and intermediary director in 2011 and was promoted to managing director (intermediated) in 2013, before he became MD for partnerships in 2015. He has previously worked in various roles at Coverwise, RSA, Axa and Aviva.

Others

Julie Page

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has appointed Julie Page, CEO of Aon Risk Solutions UK, as its deputy chair. She has been on Biba’s board for nearly four years and replaces Tim Ryan from Ryan Insurance Group who has been deputy chair since 2015 and remains as a Biba board member. Page was previously chair of Biba’s international and wholesale brokers’ advisory board. Ian Cooper, partner at Lockton, takes over that role and joins the main board.

Tony Monnington has joined Broker Network as its new commercial director. Monnington will work for Broker Network Partners, the acquisition arm of the network. He will be responsible for implementing group strategies by driving commercial partnership activity, ongoing collaborations and optimising commercial opportunities. Monnington most recently worked at Swinton Insurance where he was head of commercial business and previous roles include corporate business leader at Gallagher and client management director at Aon.