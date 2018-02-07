Lloyds Bank announces insurance division redundancies

The bank is cutting 930 jobs across the business in a move that will impact 24 insurance staff.

Lloyds has announced that 930 jobs are going to be cut across the business in a move that will affect its insurance division.

Thomson Reuters reported on Monday (5 February) that the job losses will also affect its commercial bank, chief information office, risk, community banking and wealth units.

The report noted that in addition to the redundancies 465 new jobs will be developed meaning a net staff reduction of 465.

A Lloyds spokesperson told Insurance Age that the decision impacts 24 people who work in its insurance and wealth division.

They added: “Last month, Lloyds Banking Group announced 465 net role reductions. The majority of the reductions were within commercial banking, the chief information office, risk, community banking and insurance and wealth. The net total is inclusive of 465 new roles that will be created across our business areas.

“This process involved making difficult decisions, and we are committed to working through these changes in a careful and sensitive way. All affected employees have been briefed by their line manager. Accord and Unite were consulted prior to this announcement and will continue to be consulted.



“The Group’s policy is always to use natural turnover and to redeploy people wherever possible to retain their expertise and knowledge within the Group. Where it is necessary for employees to leave the company, we will look to achieve this by offering voluntary redundancy. Compulsory redundancies will always be a last resort.”

