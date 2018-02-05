Aon’s Julie Page becomes Biba deputy chair

Tim Ryan to remain on the board after a three year stint in the role.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has appointed Julie Page, CEO of Aon Risk Services as its deputy chair.

She has been on Biba’s board for nearly four years and replaces Tim Ryan from Ryan Insurance Group who has been deputy chair since 2015 and remains as a Biba board member.

Page was previously chair of Biba’s international and wholesale brokers’ advisory board. Ian Cooper, partner at Lockton, takes over the role and joins the main board.

Biba chairman, Lord Hunt of Wirral commented: “Both Julie and Ian have the experience and skills to represent brokers at the highest levels and assist Biba as it continues to move forward.

“Julie has been an excellent advisory board chair and I am pleased that she has accepted the reins from Tim who has been an outstanding deputy chair.”

