The Blog Spot: Brexit, client money and embarrassment

If you can’t, won’t or don’t play by the rules expect to see money fly out of your wallet, writes Siân Barton

It has been a turbulent week or so all round hasn’t it?

The government finally got around to doing some proper Brexit impact analysis. We know this because someone leaked it to Buzzfeed and it shows that Britain will be worse off under every modelled scenario, in every business sector, and in every region (big sarcastic thumbs-up and eye-roll to the Bad Boys of Brexit).

The website was told the government isn’t publishing the document because it is “embarrassing”.

A red face for Theresa May and potentially empty pockets for us.

Continuing the theme of embarrassment – I am sure you’re aware that people in the insurance sector are still getting fined for mishandling client money.

As you have probably seen One Call and its CEO John Radford have been hit for over a million pounds combined by the FCA for not following client money rules. The business could also be set to lose £4.6m as the firm will be restricted from providing renewals for 121 days.

Warning

It’s interesting (and painful for One Call) that the FCA decided that a £1m fine wasn’t enough and went for the renewals too. It sends a strong message that the regulator is prepared to empty the pockets of the non-compliant. Correct me if I am wrong but I think this is the first time they have gone after renewal fees.

The amount of client money that One Call inadvertently spent because they failed to follow the rules and ignored advice from auditors was a whopping £17.3m.

The cash was repaid in full but the watchdog did not mince its words and criticised Radford for “lack of competence”. You can see One Call and Radford’s detailed response here.

Now, I know there is an argument – in many cases a very strong argument – that brokers are overregulated and some will see this fine as unfair but can it really be so difficult to keep client money separate?

It is not as if the rules around client money are new, they have been in place for years.

I simply don’t believe that this element of insurance regulation is that hard to stick to.

Professionalism

The fine was widely reported and not just in the insurance press. It is another dent in the reputation of the sector.

Brokers already complain that they are seen at the same level as estate agents when they aspire to have the same professional standing as accountants or lawyers.

The sector must work together to foster a more professional reputation and, I know most of you do this already, the most basic way of doing that is sticking to regulatory requirements.

Yes it is a burden and some rules are unfair but they are only there to protect customers. This is not the Wild West.

If we don’t stick to the rules and adhere to how insurance is meant to work it will be red faces and empty pockets all round.

Siân Barton is deputy editor of Insurance Age.

Further reading: