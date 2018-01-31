Eighty claims people at risk at Allianz

Job losses in addition to 400 potential redundancies caused by Allianz/LV merger.

Allianz is planning to close it Manchester claims office at the end of September and consolidate the bodily injury claims at Milton Keynes for commercial lines and Bristol for personal lines. The transfers will start from March 2018.

The proposed changes put 80 people at risk of redundancy.

However, the insurer detailed that around 20 new roles will be created at Milton Keynes to look after the increased work at that site.

The cuts are separate to the announcement earlier today (31 January) that 400 people could be made redundant due to the Allianz and LV merger of which 140 could come from Allianz.

Solution

Allianz chief claims officer, Graham Gibson said: “In order to remain competitive and best serve our customers in a rapidly-changing market, it’s important that we keep all aspects of our claims operation under review.

“These proposed changes will allow us to focus our expertise on specific centres of excellence and offer an improved, more digitalised solution for our customers.”

Consultations for both the 400 job losses and the 80 job losses opened on 29 January and will run for 45 days.

