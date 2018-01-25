Blog: Demand a better claims experience for clients

Lorega’s Neill Johnstone calls on brokers to apply pressure to providers to improve the claims experience for SME clients.

It has been over two years since the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published the findings of its thematic review on the handling of insurance claims for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Sadly, even two years on, little seems to have changed.

The review revealed a lack of consistency in the way the insurance industry worked to meet the interests of SME customers, with evidence of unfair treatment of customers, the impact in cases of underinsurance, poor communication and a lack of clarity over claims responsibilities: overall a poor claims experience for most SMEs.

The FCA asked insurers to consider their findings and make appropriate changes to improve outcomes for SMEs.

Has the industry been able to meet the regulator’s expectations? Our evidence suggests it has not.

No change

In a survey of 250 SME business owners conducted by Censuswide for Lorega in April last year, the same issues were identified.

Nearly 60% of SMEs had no regular communication on their claims’ progress, and over half received no explanation of claims responsibilities. Only 16% had a loss adjuster visit within 24 hours of reporting a claim and nearly 70% of SMEs said interim and final claims amounts were not agreed promptly.

I doubt the intervening months have improved the situation.

This continuing poor customer experience should be troubling to the whole industry. The claims service and its outcome are at the heart of what really matter to clients.

A serious fire or flood can have a significant impact on a smaller business’s ability to trade. SMEs purchase insurance to protect themselves from failure but rely on the industry to respond effectively and positively to such a situation.

If it doesn’t many businesses, quite simply, fail. For those that survive, they can be left with a poor perception of not just the insurer but their broker too.

By association, therefore, poor claims management can result in reputational damage for the broker and increase pressure on retention rates.

Pressure

As part of their partnership with insurers, brokers can apply pressure to improve the client experience, but this might require investment which insurers may be reluctant to provide.

Alternatively, brokers could increase their own expenditure on in-house claims services to support their clients or seek outsource solutions to do so.

Either way, the industry needs to recognise that additional investment in the claims service is the only way to achieve the FCA’s expectation of an improved outcome for customers.

Neill Johnstone is managing director of Lorega.