Insurance Cares: CII calls for unity to improve financial resilience of women

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has called on insurers, brokers and financial planners to work together to improve the financial resilience of women.

The CII’s Insuring Women’s Futures project (IWF) has developed research which found women face a number of pressures which impact negatively on their financial health.

The ‘Securing the financial futures of the next generation’ report identified six ‘Moments that Matter’ in girls’ and women’s lives where interventions could be made to address ‘12 Pitfalls and Perils’ and help secure financial futures for all.

These include but are not limited to the gender pay gap, an apprenticeship gap where men earn 21% more than females, and disproportionate caring responsibilities.

Unprepared

Sian Fisher, CEO of the CII and chair of the IWF Committee, commented: “All of our risks in life are changing, and in many cases will be worse for the next generation than for the last… Today’s women are simply unprepared for the risks that they face in life.”

She added: “We need to act now because if we don’t address this, we will not have the resources to sustain the current situation.

“To help drive this change we have established the Insuring Women’s Futures Market Task Force to work with the profession and collaborate with policymakers to effect innovative and broad change.”

Expertise

Inga Beale, Insuring Women’s Futures patron and CEO of Lloyd’s of London stated: “Much has changed in the century since British women gained the vote, but there is significantly more to do to support women’s equal progression, improve women’s risk resilience and secure their financial independence.

“The insurance and financial planning profession has a longstanding and valuable role in supporting society’s financial resilience, and this is opportunity for the profession to unite those who can influence change, and to apply its expertise for the benefit of society and its economic stability.”

