CII’s Sian Fisher tackles online criticism

Fisher responded to claims on public forum Glassdoor about staff turnover, spending and the controversial sale of Aldermanbury.

Sian Fisher has commented on criticism on public forum Glassdoor which attack some of the changes she has made to the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) since she replaced Sandy Scott as CEO in January 2016.

The comments, posted by staff and former employees on Glassdoor and also made anonymously to Insurance Age, make a number of claims which include:

Moving from Aldermanbury will not save money for the CII

Increased spending on management consultancy since she became CEO

High staff and management turnover since Fisher’s appointment

On the claim that the Aldermanbury sale, and move to an as yet undisclosed location in EC3, will cost more long-term Fisher refuted this and insisted that all of the costs surrounding it would be “transparent”.

She told Insurance Age: “We publish the report and accounts very overtly and there is nothing about the financials that is not transparent. Everyone will see what the building was sold for and we will make our costs transparent.”

Hobbit Towers

Some commenters accused Fisher of using the term ‘Hobbit Towers’ to describe Aldermanbury.

Fisher explained that when she joined the CII there were about 15 different terms of reference for the building and insisted that her preferred term, which she has used in previous interviews, is ‘grand old lady’.

“If you ask people here they will all have heard me use the phrase ‘grand old lady’,” she added.

Of the CII’s 126,000 members only nine wrote to Fisher, she said, to comment on the sale of Aldermanbury – all of these were responded to directly.

Fisher, who reiterated the difficulties of operating a modern business from an older building, also noted that the CII gave its members time to comment ahead any sale and explained: “The vast majority of comment was positive.”

She continued: “I am all for people saying what they think.”

Public criticism

Turning directly to the Glassdoor forum, which is designed for employees to give feedback on companies, Fisher admitted that she had seen the comments:

“You would be sad if you did not keep an eye on what your employees are saying.”

She added: “People come and people go and I think comment is going to come during any change programme. When you have a major change going on and it covers every area of the business there will be discussion.”

The changes, which were outlined in the CII manifesto, focus on modernisation, reviewing relevancy and ensuring initiatives are in the best interest of members, according to the CEO.

She remarked that change can be “unsettling” but pointed out that she had been brought on board in order to foster big changes to the CII and “be real about modernisation and relevance”.

“The board knew it was being asked to change and asked me to do it and I am going to do that. But I am not doing it to upset people,” Fisher explained.

Staff

Discussing staff turnover Fisher advised that there have not been any wholesale redundancies but admitted that some roles where there had been overlap had gone. However she anticipates greater stability in 2018.

She explained: “I think the structural change that we had to go through where we had duplication of roles were unclear – all of that change is now done. In that sense 2018 will be an easier year for people to see what the permanent staff will be.”

Fisher declined to specify how staff turnover has changed since her appointment but said that if there was an issue the CII would be very concerned and address it.

“We do a full staff engagement survey and have been doing it for the past 15 years – that still happens. A lot of what came out from it went into the manifesto,” she continued.

Spending

Concerns highlighted to Insurance Age on how much the CII is spending on management consultancy fees were also addressed by the CEO.

In 2016 expenditure overall went up to £40.4m a 4.4% increase on what was spent in 2015 (£38.7m). Income also went up 3.6% to £41.9m.

Fisher agreed costs had been higher and reflected the major transformation programme but was clear that the decision to increase spending came from the board of the CII.

“When I arrived the board had already decided, because Sandy Scott had been in for 16 years, to have an external party come in and shake the trees.

“We appointed PwC to do the project and they did a fantastic job.”

She noted that the project has identified ways to expand CII membership by up to 100,000, increase penetration of chartered status, and found ways to encourage the market to take more CII qualifications.

Fisher insisted that the long term benefits of the project would outweigh the initial costs.

Value

Fisher reminded the market and CII staff that the work of insurers and the CII is deeply valuable. She detailed: “We’re the market that puts people’s lives back together when things go wrong.”

Fisher stated that the CII is still committed to its professionalism agenda and added: “The more that people in the sector are professional the more difference they can make to individuals lives. It is an incredibly worthwhile social purpose.”

Looking ahead Fisher was positive about the future citing the work the body is doing around diversity, the Insuring Women’s Futures project, and closing the gender pay gap alongside its focus on professionalism.

She praised former CEO Sandy Scott for doing “a brilliant job” but advised she was now looking to develop the CII for “the next ten years”.

According to Fisher the next 12 months will be about “making real the commitments we laid out in the manifesto” following the groundwork in 2017.

She emphasised: “I have no problem if people have personal concerns. People can come to me. I am always happy to take feedback and engage.”

