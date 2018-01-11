David Newman leaves Carole Nash and Ian Donaldson takes up CEO role

Handover set to complete at end of March.

David Newman is to step down as CEO of Carole Nash with Ian Donaldson becoming CEO in addition to his job at Autonet.

A spokesperson confirmed to Insurance Age that this will be the only move for the motor cycle broker with no changes to branding, management structure or where Carol Nash places business.

Newman will stay with the firm until the end of March 2018.

Ardonagh Group bought Carol Nash in a £65m deal in October last year making it part of the distribution division alongside van broker Autonet which it had purchased in September 2016.

Right time

Newman said today: “Now is the absolutely the right time for me to move onto the next phase of my life and career.

“I have had a wonderful decade at Carole Nash and continue to enjoy a fantastic relationship with the management of The Ardonagh Group.

“I leave with a real sense of confidence in their plans for the continued growth of the brand.”

Professionalism

Donaldson, CEO of Autonet added: “David has been impeccable in his honesty and professionalism and has supported Janice Deakin and I in a timetable and handover which has ensured a straightforward transition.

“He has had a stellar ten years at the helm of Carole Nash and I totally understand his decision to pursue new adventures elsewhere.”

Donaldson concluded: “Carole Nash is a hugely important part of The Ardonagh Group family and is a well-run and dynamic business with bags of potential to take an even larger chunk of a market in which it is so well known.”

