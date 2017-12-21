Chartered Insurance Institute to remodel faculties as societies

Ant Gould, director of faculties at the CII to leave in the New Year.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII)’s faculties in underwriting, claims, broking, life & pensions and learning & development are set to change to individual professional societies.

The organisation said a phased roll out of societies will begin in 2018 and that a project team was already in place to implement the changes.

It added that faculties will continue to exist until this happens and stressed that members of the faculties will play a key part in helping to shape the societies and their launch.

Template

The CII has committed to following the template of the Personal Finance Society and Society of Mortgage Professionals noting that the developments were part of its engagement strategy which was first announced in November last year.

As part of the changes director of faculties, Ant Gould will leave the CII in the New Year.

Gould joined the CII in 2011.

The professional body highlighted that there had been a rise in faculty membership under his leadership and listed key achievements as including the development of an online CPD programme, sector defining future-focused research and the establishment of partnerships with key legal, regulatory and commercial bodies.

He also launched the New Generation Group annual talent programme supporting over 40 future leaders each year.

Evolution

Keith Richards, CEO of Personal Finance Society and managing director of engagement for the CII, commented: “We are committed to the evolution of the CII and the role a modern professional body needs to play in the future.

“We believe the creation of societies, influenced by members from specialist areas of the insurance profession, will provide more relevant engagement to the development of an inclusive membership programme.”

He concluded: “I’d like to thank Ant for his many years of service at the CII and the fantastic work he has done to progress the faculties and particularly the New Generation Group which continues to help shape the future of our profession. We wish him all the best for the future.”