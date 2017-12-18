Predictions for 2018: The CII's Sian Fisher

The CEO of the Chartered Insurance Institute considers the key issues for the next 12 months and wonders if a huge cyber breach is on the horizon.

A continuing theme for the year ahead will be the uncertainty around government decision making, especially because its fragile majority increases the likelihood of sharp changes in direction in future.

We have seen this with the discount rate, where the government is in the process of reversing a decision made in February that has cost insurers hundreds of millions of pounds. We are also seeing it in the area of long term care, where the government continues to postpone implementation of the fundamental reforms first proposed by Andrew Dilnot in 2011.

The risk of ongoing uncertainty is strongest with Brexit.

Here, the logic of the recent agreement between the UK and the EU over the Irish border suggests that the UK may well remain inside the Single Market after it leaves the EU.

However, the mantra of ‘nothing is agreed until everything is agreed’ still holds true, and the UK could still leave the Single Market, depending on progress in future negotiations in Brussels and popular opinion at home.

Vigilance

As a result, we must remain vigilant to make sure that we understand the impact of changes in policy for our customers, and make sure that we always speak up for them when their wellbeing is threatened.

Certainty around the number of major catastrophic events can never be completely assured but learning lessons from this past year from the Grenfell fire in London, flooding and fires in the US to hurricanes and terrorist attacks worldwide is a must.

What these have shown is that insurance can’t take away the tragedy, but it can put lives and communities back together.

We must do more about the protection gap both here and overseas. If people don’t have insurance when disaster strikes, the effects can be devastating.

Looking at the really huge events of the last 20 years, from 9/11 to Brexit, they were all events that people knew could happen, but didn’t believe would happen.

If we ask ourselves what kind of event fits into that category, I think one plausible answer is a global breach of data security that causes an unprecedented amount of disruption.

Be prepared

I hope I’m wrong, but if it does happen we have to be ready – the public won’t forgive us if the cover and risk management processes we have for business interruption or cyber security don’t meet the expectations of innocent victims of a huge attack.

Insurance is a hugely competitive sector – as we become more efficient and reduce costs to compete, we have to make sure we don’t lose the human connection to consumers.

The more remote the industry appears to the public, the harder it is to establish trust, which is the lifeblood of our profession.

A human touch does not necessarily mean face-to-face contact – it can come from well-designed products that meet customers’ needs, communications that resonate with people as being genuine and relevant, and by going the extra mile for people who don’t fit neatly into standard risk categories.

Sian Fisher is CEO of the CII