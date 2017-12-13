Blog: Why we signed the Women in Finance charter

Jo Carlin of Simply Business, one of the only brokers to put its name to the charter, explains why they signed up.

HM Treasury’s Women in Finance Charter is an opportunity for the financial services industry to make tangible steps towards a fairer, more balanced environment that better represents the UK workforce today.

As a growing international business, we’re proud to have signed the Charter at the first opportunity. For us, it’s a sign of welcome change in an industry, particularly the insurance sector, which has a poor track record of ensuring gender diversity.

Everything we do at Simply Business comes down to our five values of simplicity, authenticity, learning, empowerment and pioneering. Our signature on the Charter, accountability at senior management level, and initiatives across the business strengthen our shared commitment to these values.

Real progress

It’s easy for something like the Charter to become more about talk than real, physical steps towards progress. That’s why we’ve published our approach on our website, for everybody to see, setting out the targets we’re looking to meet, and our progress. If we’re behind on targets, there’s nowhere to hide, and if we’re on-track or ahead, it’s yet another shared achievement for us to be proud of.

When we signed the Charter, 36% of our management team members were women. We committed to maintaining or improving this by 2020, and we’re now at over 40%. Just to demonstrate our position on this, we’ve also committed to docking bonuses of executive directors, if the figure slips below 30%.

Empowerment is a big deal for us, and extends far beyond senior management. Quite aside from any target pushing, I’ve been delighted to see the number of promotions at Simply Business this year, especially amongst our female talent.

Whether it’s the underwriting and change teams or social impact and innovation, watching the number of women stepping into new and challenging roles within the business has been a highlight.

Empowerment

Maybe the best examples of the Charter at work, are the initiatives that have been set up by our teams and people, male and female. On any given morning I can see an invite to networking, presentation skills and unconscious bias workshops with prominent keynote speakers, and attendance has been fantastic. It’s within this environment of empowerment that we’re seeing the Charter thrive, and with it, our people.

As a modern and forward-thinking business, you need to be in touch with your people and the customers you serve. It’s impossible to achieve this without taking seriously the issue of gender equality, and diversity as a whole.

We’re proud to have signed the Women in Finance charter and hope to see others within the insurance industry follow our lead and sign the Charter too.

Jo Carlin is head of talent and resourcing at Simply Business.