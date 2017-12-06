The Blog Spot: Bright futures

As the most recent Broker Apprentice series comes to a close Siân Barton wonders what can be done to attract more stars to the insurance sector.

Another series of Broker Apprentice hit our screens again this year.

I believe it was another excellent showcase for talent in the UK broking sector.

The candidates all demonstrated enthusiasm for and commitment to broking in their innovative thinking and their success in the tasks set by Axa was encouraging.

The performance of all the candidates throughout the cooking, brewery and real estate challenges was excellent and Luke Perkins shone leading Axa’s Brendan McCafferty to pick him out as the winner.

The interest in Broker Apprentice from the off is a sign that lots of people starting their careers in broking are willing to put their heads parapet and say, ‘I’m here’! Indeed there seems to be confidence from those who are early in their careers at brokers.

Recent articles in Insurance Age also show that things are thriving on the insurer side. Our series on executive assistants is outlining exactly how the ambitious can learn about the sector in greater detail from those who have been there and are doing it and there is a rich seam of talent.

Again, seeing the rising stars of the insurer world talk about their futures is another encouraging sign about the future of the sector.

These are all people with energy, with confidence, and with talent.

Future

Imagine what insurers and brokers could achieve if the sector was more attractive to bright school and university leavers!

The story of people ‘falling into’ the market remains too common and saying ‘I work in insurance’ is still widely met with a groan.

Other sectors – law, media, science, etc. remain more attractive options.

They shouldn’t be. Insurance – be it broking or underwriting or any of the myriad of roles in the value chain – offers a dynamic, long term, and in many cases well remunerated career path. There is no reason to not choose it.

The insurance sector must work harder to attract more of broker apprentices and the executive assistants.

The market is constantly evolving and changing and it’s only by attracting the brightest minds that the insurance business will evolve to meet the new challenges posed by this developing landscape.

Let’s pledge to work hard to keep attracting those good people and pledge to generate even more momentum, publicise insurance as a great place to work, and push away the sector’s dull, grey reputation.

Siân Barton is deputy editor of Insurance Age