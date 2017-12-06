LV announces management reshuffle ahead of Allianz takeover

The broker division will continue to be led by Mike Crane and the insurer said its broker relationships will continue to be business as usual.

LV has announced changes to its executive team ahead of its merger with Allianz which is expected to go through early next year.

The changes take effect from 28 December this year.

The Broker and Direct businesses will continue to be managed by Mike Crane and Selwyn Fernandes who remain as managing directors of their respective business functions.

LV confirmed that the broker team would be remain unchanged and everything would be business as usual for their brokers.

The reshuffle will see current GI business MD Steve Treloar become chief executive of the general insurance business, reporting into Alan Cook who will be the chairman.

The changes follow the announcement that Allianz is set to acquire a significant stake in the LV business in order to create a £1.7bn personal lines insurer.

Roles

In addition Heather Smith, currently digital director, will be promoted to chief customer officer where her responsibilities will expand to include direct marketing as well as the digital team.

In addition, the claims sourcing team will move to report into Martin Milliner, who will remain as claims director. LV said that this will ensure that the claims process is managed end-to-end in one function.

Hugh Kenyon will also continue in his role as pricing director and Keith Misson will remain as business change director.

Meanwhile, Kevin Wenzel will join LV general insurance as chief financial officer from Allianz UK where he is currently chief actuary.

LV stated: “As a result of Kevin joining the team, we’re working with Kieran O’Keefe [current finance director] to explore other opportunities within LV.”

In addition, Gavin Drescher has been promoted to IT change delivery director where he will be responsible for managing all the IT functions across the general insurance business.

Strategy

Peter Sinden has been appointed as strategy, transformation and engagement director. He will be responsible for the transformation of the general insurance business into its new entity and will also be accountable for internal communications.

The roles of chief risk officer and HR rirector currently remain vacant and the insurer said the recruitment process will start shortly.

Treloar said: “I’m delighted to have appointed my new executive team. This is an exciting time for our General Insurance business and I’m confident that we will continue to build on our excellent foundations, grow our business and achieve our goal of becoming the go-to personal lines insurer in the UK.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.