Zurich restructures broker distribution team

Zurich is to restructure its UK broker distribution offering in a move that will see current head of UK general insurance, Conor Brennan, change job.

Brennan, who was appointed in July 2016, moves to the newly created role of director of business development where his focus will be on strategic partnerships for the business outside of day-to-day activities.

Zurich stated that the distribution team will now be organised around two main types of broker: UK national and local brokers, and global brokers (whether in London or in locations around the UK).

Distribution

As part of the restructure Graham Boffey joins the insurer in the newly created role of head of UK distribution. Prior to this he was a consultant at KPMG and earlier in his career held a variety of senior roles at Aviva.

Boffey will be responsible for developing and implementing Zurich’s approach to regional and local general insurance broker distribution, and will also lead the life and savings distribution teams.

The insurer further stated that national and regional general insurance broker relationships will fall under a team led by Roy Standish, and focus on creating deeper and enhanced local presence where we want a strong trading relationship.

In addition, Caroline Pritchard will lead a team focusing on global brokers with representation across the country. This team will form part of Zurich’s Commercial Insurance business and will be responsible for representing Zurich’s full UK proposition in the UK for these brokers.

David White also moves to the newly created role of head of retail management.

Focus

According to the provider the changes will ensure it “retains its customer and distributor focus, while shaping itself to be more nimble to the market, and even better able to develop innovative propositions which the customers of today and tomorrow will need”.

The change is the latest move to be made by Zurich as part of a wider restructure of the business, which saw its GI and life divisions brought under the same leadership.

Following the restructure announcement it was also revealed that the insurer would cut 240 jobs as it looked to remove jobs from the UK.

Zurich stated: “The model is becoming more flexible, to meet the changing requirements of brokers and customers, and also the evolving nature of the way people like to balance their work and home lives.



“Zurich remains committed to the broker market across all customer types and sizes, and this evolution of its distribution team should be seen as proof of its commitment to growing its broker relationships. Brokers will be informed directly about any changes relevant to their regular contact points with Zurich.”



