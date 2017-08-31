Market moves: Back to business

The summer is typically a time when the sector slows down but there was hardly a lull in people moves with numerous companies reporting new hires

On the broking side former Bluefin boss Robert Organ has taken over as CEO of Tasker Insurance (see box). Arthur J Gallagher has named Kenny Hogg as its new regional managing director for Scotland, while Lockton has boosted its wholesale team in Manchester with two new recruits.

In addition Henderson Insurance Brokers appointed a new director of schemes and affinities, while David Charles stepped down from his role as CEO of Cooke & Mason to pursue a career as a rugby coach. Vizion Insurance Brokers and Swinton Group have also featured in the headlines.

On the insurer side Liberty Specialty Markets’ president and managing director Nick Metcalf has handed over the running of the firm to Matthew Moore and ERS has unveiled a new head of fleet underwriting. Allianz Insurance and Novae Group have also made new hires.

In addition, Lloyd’s CEO Inga Beale has been elected president of the Chartered Insurance Institute and software provider SSP has named its new CEO.

Brokers

In Scotland, Arthur J Gallagher has named Kenny Hogg as regional managing director. According to the broker the current MD for Scotland, Paul Kerry, will remain with the firm in his new role as chairman, Scotland. Hogg joined Gallagher from Bluefin where he was most recently managing director, broking, having previously held the position of head of corporate within the Bluefin Group. Prior to that, Hogg was MD for Scotland and Northern Ireland at Towergate and has also held senior positions at Standard Life, Zurich and Scottish Widows.

In Manchester, Lockton has boosted its wholesale team with two new hires. Nicole Hardiman has been appointed as wholesale account manager, joining from Aon where she was working in the financial lines unit. In addition, Brad Johnson has taken on the position of development executive working with the new business team.

Swinton Group has hired Kirsty Walker as its new director of insurer development and product. She joined the broker from Rural Insurance where she worked as a commercial director and brings over 20 years’ industry experience to the job. Walker has also held a number of senior leadership roles within Axa’s corporate partnerships division.

Andrea Thompson has been appointed as director of schemes and affinities at Henderson Insurance Brokers. She joins from Bluefin, where she has previously developed a number of schemes.

Meanwhile, start-up Vizion Insurance Brokers has added Pete Living as its fourth founding partner. The broker noted that Living was a keen rugby man and has been in insurance broking for 18 years. Most recently he has specialised in the high net worth market at both Aon UK and A-Plan Insurance.

At Cooke & Mason, managing director David Charles is stepping down from the role to become a rugby coach, following the acquisition of the business by PIB Group in 2016. He will be replaced by Andy White, who was formerly managing director of Henderson Insurance Brokers and prior to that worked at Zurich. According to PIB, Charles will remain with the business in a non-executive role. He had been with Cooke & Mason for 19 years and in broking for 34 years. Meanwhile PIB noted that White has worked in insurance for 32 years.

Market focus: Tasker Insurance Tasker Insurance Group has appointed former Bluefin chief executive Robert Organ (pictured left) as its new CEO. Organ will replace founder and current CEO Paul Tasker, who has decided to leave the business to pursue other opportunities. The broker added that Tasker will remain a stakeholder in the company with Organ taking on the role on 4 September this year. Organ left Bluefin earlier this year as part of a management shift after Marsh bought the broker from Axa. Tasker Insurance chairman Jeff Herdman commented: “We are delighted to be able to announce Rob’s appointment, it is a very positive reflection of the business’ desire to continue to develop and grow. “We thank Paul for all that he has done since he started the business. He leaves behind a highly capable team who, with Rob’s leadership, will go from strength to strength.”

Insurers and MGA s

Liberty Specialty Markets’ (LSM) president and managing director Nick Metcalf has handed over the running of LSM to Matthew Moore, in a move which the insurer said it had been planning for several years. Metcalf retires and Moore takes on both president and MD roles. According to a statement, Moore, most recently LSM’s group chief underwriting officer, has been with Liberty for 15 years, after joining in 2002 as a political risk underwriter.

Looking to the motor market, ERS has promoted Chris Wilson to head of fleet underwriting. He was previously a senior underwriter within ERS’s motor fleet division after joining the company in 2014. Prior to this Wilson spent many years at Aviva, where he worked in a variety of motor underwriting roles.

John Berry has been promoted to director of underwriting and technical, personal lines, at Allianz Insurance. He joined the provider in 2015 as senior retail actuary and later took on the post of head of pricing, personal lines. Berry has previously worked at Towers Watson and EMB as senior consultant covering retail lines in the UK and overseas.

Novae Group has hired Adam Cragg as group chief operating officer, bringing 25 years of insurance experience to the insurer. Cragg joined from Beazley, where he most recently served as head of operations for UK and rest of the world. According to Novae, he started at Beazley in 2008 as business technology manager. Before this he held senior IT roles at Ace Group and Premium Credit.

Others

Lloyd’s CEO Inga Beale has been elected as the 121st president of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), at the organisation’s annual general meeting, held in London on 2 August. She was voted in by the trade body’s members and succeeds Thomas Carroll Group chairman John Moore. Beale has previously held a number of senior positions at Canopius Group, Zurich, Converium and GE Insurance Solutions. In addition,Jonathan Clark, a chartered insurance practitioner and chartered loss adjuster with over 35 years’ claims handling experience, was elected as CII deputy president.

Software provider SSP has appointed Steve Lathrope as CEO, taking over from SSP co-founder Laurence Walker who will resume the post of executive chairman. Lathrope joined SSP in 2011 as managing director of the insurer division and has also held the positions of chief customer officer and group managing director. He spent 19 years with Accenture as partner in the global insurance practice before joining the software house.