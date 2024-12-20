Aviva-target DLG launches on Compare the Market
Aviva takeover target Direct Line Group has launched three new branded motor insurance products on Compare the Market, marking its entry on to price comparison websites.
The provider previously revealed plans to join aggregators in July 2024. According to the insurer, the availability of the products will be expanded to other price comparison websites in 2025.RelatedAviva has Xmas deadline for DLG offer after both agree prospective £3.6bn deal
The rollout offers a range of cover options – Direct Line Essentials Online, Direct Line Standard Online and Direct Line Premium Online.
The group detailed the trio to deliver “distinct cover features” from the products
