Allianz Commercial UK boss Côté departs to join RSA in new CEO role

Allianz Commercial managing director UK Nadia Côté has left the insurer to join RSA as CEO Europe.

She only assumed the Allianz Commercial role in May 2023, after the new trading arm was created featuring an integrated approach for Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty and mid-sized country-based accounts.

An Allianz spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Nadia Côté, MD for the Commercial business in the UK, is leaving the company for an external opportunity.

“The search for a permanent successor is already underway to maintain momentum and focus on our integrated commercial model.”

