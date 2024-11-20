Insurance Age

Allianz Commercial UK boss Côté departs to join RSA in new CEO role

Nadia Cote, Allianz Commercial
Photo: Allianz Commercial
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Allianz Commercial managing director UK Nadia Côté has left the insurer to join RSA as CEO Europe.

She only assumed the Allianz Commercial role in May 2023, after the new trading arm was created featuring an integrated approach for Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty and mid-sized country-based accounts.

An Allianz spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Nadia Côté, MD for the Commercial business in the UK, is leaving the company for an external opportunity.

“The search for a permanent successor is already underway to maintain momentum and focus on our integrated commercial model.”

Interim

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insurer

Meet the MGA: Kayzen Specialty

Kayzen Specialty founder and CEO Charles Boorman explains to Jonathan Swift his plans for the MGA to be a go-to market for financial lines through continuous improvement across its three pillars of broker-centric, underwriter-fronted and tech-focused.

i-Wonder delivers on fast food

i-Wonder, provider of niche insurance comparison website solutions, has confirmed the adoption of its offering for the UK fast food delivery sector by “one of” the UK’s main aggregators, Insurance Age can reveal.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: