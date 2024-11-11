DLG to cut 550 jobs as it targets £100m of savings

Direct Line Group has started consultations with staff as part of a proposed reduction of about 550 roles, it announced today.

The cuts are part of a series of initiatives aimed at “simplifying the organisation” and are projected to deliver £50m gross costs savings in 2025, with a stated target of at least £100m gross cost savings by the end of 2025.

We believe the steps we are taking will position the company for enhanced profitability and growth as we build on our strong foundations to become the customers’ insurer of choice.

These moves follow the appointment of former Aviva UK & Ireland GI CEO Adam Winslow, pictured