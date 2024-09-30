Aviva opening ‘at least one’ office location before next Biba conference

After opening two offices earlier this year, Aviva’s David Martin has told Insurance Age that at least one more location will be open before the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference next year.

In an interview with Insurance Age, UK and Ireland general insurance CEO Jason Storah said there was “more to come” from Aviva after opening two new offices back in May, in Chelmsford and Southampton, as well as expanding its presence in Glasgow.

Storah said: “Dave [Martin] and the team are doing a really good job on that and they’ve got a very clear plan. And we’ve already seen the benefits from the expansion in Glasgow and opening the new offices. We think there’s more to go at.”

Now Martin