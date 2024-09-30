NBS seals SME capacity deal with Hadron UK

NBS Underwriting has added Hadron UK Insurance to its insurer panel, effective 1 October.

Rated A- by AM Best, the insurer will be available across all SME, professional indemnity, property owners, and commercial products, complementing existing capacity.

Hadron UK, previously known as Folgate Insurance, was acquired by the Altamont-backed hybrid insurer in February.

Speaking to Insurance Age after the deal, CEO Sam Reeder said: “We are seeing a lot of demand without spending a dollar on marketing, and if anything, [EVP and chief underwriting officer] Pete [Buccola] and I are pushing