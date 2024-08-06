Twickenham to be renamed Allianz Stadium
Twickenham will become Allianz Stadium from September as part of a deal with the Rugby Football Union that sees the insurer make an unspecified "long-term investment" in the sport.
The pair teamed up in 2020 as Allianz became the official insurance partner of England rugby, and partner to the men’s and women’s England rugby teams.
The 82,000-seater stadium hosts England internationals, high profile domestic rugby matches, community rugby events and other such as concerts.
As part of the new partnership, Allianz will also increase its investment into the future of rugby through supporting those who “participate, watch and enjoy the game within the community”.
The insurer is a
