Onex MD targets “responsible growth” after completing Accredited deal

Onex Partners has completed its acquisition of fronting business Accredited.

Accredited will now operate as an independent program management company providing A- rated (AM Best) insurance capacity in Europe, the UK and the US. Accredited claims to write more than $2.1bn (£1.66bn) of gross premium and partners with MGAs on over 70 programs.

In the UK, recent capacity deals have included SRG-owned MGA MX