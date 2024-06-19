Broker drops Accredited-backed MGA capacity for Aviva with extended facility

Norwich-based insurtech broker Pikl has replaced its MGA capacity after signing a deal with Prestige Underwriting, backed by Aviva.

In 2020, Pikl launched its MGA in partnership with First Underwriting, Accredited Insurance and the Claims Consortium Group.

However, it has now moved the capacity for its specialist holiday rentals/short-term rental insurance cover across into a new expanded facility.

The improvements include public liability cover being increased from £2m to £5m, which means it now meets the new public liability recommendations for vacation rentals in some parts of Scotland.

In addition, the policy excess has