Are new regional insurer offices the silver bullet to improve broker service?

The insurer retrenchment from the regions might have stopped and indeed been reversed in some cases, but as Ida Axling discovers, new branches, whilst welcome, are not the answer to all the issues over broker service.

Brokers have welcomed increased insurer and MGA investment in the regions, after providers including Aviva and Dual recently announced plans to open new branch offices.

However, broking experts have said they expect more from insurers than just flags on a map. What they want, they said, is access to underwriters with local expertise and decision-making authority.

There’s no point opening an office if you can’t get the skills and the experience on the ground.Dave Martin, Aviva

Last month, Aviva