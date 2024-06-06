Accelerant Insurance Europe sees record GWP ahead of UK MGA business transfer

Accelerant Insurance Europe recorded €780m (£664m) gross written premium for the 2023 financial year (2022: €659m), according to its latest Solvency and Financial Condition Report.

However, it expects this to drop significantly over the next two years as it transfers business to its UK arm, Accelerant Insurance UK, to ensure “continued regulatory compliance” in the region.

AIE is a major provider of capacity to MGAs in the UK including recent start-ups Kayzen Specialty, OneBefore and Ventis. The business has also been voted the Managing General Agents Association Insurer of the Year for the last two years by its members.

This will have a significant impact on the portfolio