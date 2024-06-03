Markerstudy boss Spencer hails “momentous milestone” as FCA approves Atlanta deal
The merger between Markerstudy and Atlanta, the personal lines broking business of The Ardonagh Group, has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority.
After the Competition and Markets Authority greenlit the deal on 26 March 2024, the FCA rubber stamped it on Friday, 31 May, six months after the proposed £1.2bn merger was first announced in September 2023.
The deal had been trailed in May at the 2023 British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference.RelatedMarkerstudy and Ardonagh Retail in merger talks
Markerstudy and Ardonagh's personal lines business are in talks over a deal, Insurance Age understands.
On completion, the combined business
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Markel UK targets 20% growth a year – Sykes
Jo Sykes, divisional director for the UK broker channel at Markel, told Insurance Age the specialist insurer has growth ambitions of around 20% a year from a UK perspective.
Broadstone launches insurance, regulatory, and risk advisory division
Independent consultancy Broadstone has launched a standalone insurance, regulatory, and risk advisory division to sit alongside its existing Pensions Advisory and Administration and Employee Benefits Consulting units.
Sompo targets mid-market tech with modular offering
Sompo has launched a modular product for mid-market UK clients aimed at technology and telecoms service providers, plus electronic product manufacturers and assemblers.
Marginal improvement but still only one-third of brokers have net zero plan
Only 35% of brokers have a plan to achieve net zero emissions, and/or are already implementing one, according to research by Aviva.
Aviva confirms Karen Dayal as commercial lines CUO
Aviva has named Karen Dayal as chief underwriting officer for commercial lines, reporting to UK and Ireland GI CEO, Jason Storah.
SRG drives into motorsport with Allianz hire
Specialist Risk Group’s managing general agent, MX, is on the starting grid for the launch of a specialist motorsport underwriting offering, and has added a new leader.
Only one in 10 consumers aware of ‘ghost broking’ threat
Ninety percent of people who have heard of online insurance fraud are unaware of the term ‘ghost broking’, according to the Association of British Insurers.
Ecclesiastical aims to help brokers with Independent Schools Risk Barometer
Ecclesiastical has launched The Independent Schools Risk Barometer 2024 to help brokers talk to clients in the sector about the biggest risks they face.
Most read
- Industry pays tribute to former colleague Geoff Kitchen, who died on Singapore Airlines flight
- Reminder – The 2024 UK Broker Awards deadline is 7 June
- NSM to buy AllClear owner
- FOI confirms broker S166s including one financial crime review
- Only one in 10 consumers aware of ‘ghost broking’ threat
- People Moves: 27 – 31 May 2024