Markerstudy boss Spencer hails “momentous milestone” as FCA approves Atlanta deal

Kevin Spencer, Markerstudy
The merger between Markerstudy and Atlanta, the personal lines broking business of The Ardonagh Group, has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority.

After the Competition and Markets Authority greenlit the deal on 26 March 2024, the FCA rubber stamped it on Friday, 31 May, six months after the proposed £1.2bn merger was first announced in September 2023.

The deal had been trailed in May at the 2023 British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference. 

RelatedMarkerstudy and Ardonagh Retail in merger talks 

Markerstudy and Ardonagh's personal lines business are in talks over a deal, Insurance Age understands.

On completion, the combined business

