MGA Blagrove resumes trading after securing Accredited capacity
Blagrove Underwriting Agency and two MGAs it supports with capacity have today resumed offering quotations and renewing polices, Insurance Age can reveal.
Last month BAU informed brokers that it would not be able to offer quotations or renew policies for 1 April due to a “temporary capacity issue”.
MeteorWrite, a non-standard personal lines motor insurance managing general agent, and Trident Underwriting , a firm that specialises in UK single vehicle taxi insurance, were impacted, as well as BUA.
In a letter dated 20th March BAU managing director Andrew Wallace wrote: “As you will have read in the insurance press yesterday, we have temporarily
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Iprism trebles profit to £1.8m in 2023 results
Iprism Underwriting Agency has more than trebled its profit for the financial year ended 30 June 2023 according to its latest Companies House filing.
RSA confirms trading structure ahead of NIG integration
RSA Insurance today confirmed its new regional trading structure ahead of the integration of NIG on 1 May.
In Depth: Managing cyber risk in an ever-changing security landscape
In today’s interconnected digital landscape, cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated, posing serious risks to organisations and their partners. Aviva’s cyber senior risk consultant, Oliver Osei-Ofosu, explains the importance of cyber security can no longer be ignored as technology advances.
Winslow reunited with Aviva CFO Poole at DLG
Direct Line Group has appointed Jane Poole as group chief financial officer of the company, subject to regulatory approval.
In Depth: Cyber risk and AI – friend or foe?
The rise of artificial intelligence signals both a threat and opportunity for UK firms in pursuit of a cyber-secure future. But how can brokers help clients stay on the winning side, asks Saxon East.
NBS Underwriting rolls out commercial combined
NBS Underwriting has added commercial combined insurance to its product portfolio building on the acquisition of Capital Markets Underwriting.
FSCS details £23m MCE Insurance Company recovery from £90m hit
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has secured £23m from the estate of Gibraltar-based Green Realisations 123, formerly known as MCE Insurance Company, after paying out approximately £90m in compensation to the firm’s customers.
Aviva completes on £453m AIG Life deal
Aviva has confirmed that, following receipt of all necessary approvals, it has completed the acquisition of AIG Life UK.
Most read
- RSA confirms trading structure ahead of NIG integration
- In Depth: Managing cyber risk in an ever-changing security landscape
- In Depth: Cyber risk and AI – friend or foe?
- In Depth: New dimensions in cyber risk
- Ardonagh buys SIB Insurance, boosting presence in North West
- 17% of brokers report unprofitable quarter to FCA financial resilience survey