MGA Blagrove resumes trading after securing Accredited capacity

Blagrove Underwriting Agency and two MGAs it supports with capacity have today resumed offering quotations and renewing polices, Insurance Age can reveal.

Last month BAU informed brokers that it would not be able to offer quotations or renew policies for 1 April due to a “temporary capacity issue”.

MeteorWrite, a non-standard personal lines motor insurance managing general agent, and Trident Underwriting , a firm that specialises in UK single vehicle taxi insurance, were impacted, as well as BUA.

In a letter dated 20th March BAU managing director Andrew Wallace wrote: “As you will have read in the insurance press yesterday, we have temporarily