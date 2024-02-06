Insurance Age

Markerstudy weighing up Northern Ireland options as it exits short-term market

belfast
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Markerstudy has confirmed to Insurance Age that it plans to withdraw from the short-term motor insurance market.

It is also still undecided about how it will re-enter the Northern Ireland market, having put this business on hold while it considers its options.

A Markerstudy spokesperson told Insurance Age: “We are conducting our annual review of our product lines and broker strategy.

“As part of this process, we’ve identified that the short-term market as a non-core product for us is expensive to administer and we will be withdrawing from this line of business.

“There is an active competitive market for short

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insurer

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: