Markerstudy weighing up Northern Ireland options as it exits short-term market

Markerstudy has confirmed to Insurance Age that it plans to withdraw from the short-term motor insurance market.

It is also still undecided about how it will re-enter the Northern Ireland market, having put this business on hold while it considers its options.

A Markerstudy spokesperson told Insurance Age: “We are conducting our annual review of our product lines and broker strategy.

“As part of this process, we’ve identified that the short-term market as a non-core product for us is expensive to administer and we will be withdrawing from this line of business.

“There is an active competitive market for short