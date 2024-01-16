Tony Buss to lead merged Arag and Das UK business as deal completes
Arag Group has announced that its UK boss, Tony Buss, pictured, will lead the new enlarged legal expenses business, having completed the acquisition of Das UK from German insurance group ERGO Versicherung AG.
For the time being, the Das UK business will remain independent from Arag Group’s existing managing general agent, Arag PLC, which has been trading in the UK since 2006.
The deal was first announced in July 2023.
Together, the companies represented gross written premium of approximately £190m, and had around 800 employees, in 2022.
Following completion, a new seven-strong executive management committee will be established for Arag UK, including three members from Arag PLC, three from Das UK and
