Insurance Age

RSA sells home and pet books to Admiral and confirms UK PL withdrawal

Ken Norgrove, RSA CEO, UK & International
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Intact Financial Corporation has reached an agreement to sell RSA’s UK direct personal lines operations, representing approximately £165m of annual premiums, to Admiral Group.

Around 300 RSA employees will move to Admiral to provide ongoing support and service delivery. The deal also includes the transfer of the More Than brand.

Exiting affinity deals

RSA added it will also exit its UK home and pet partner and broker contracts, representing annual premiums of approximately £515m, and is exploring options to either transfer these arrangements to other parties or let the contracts expire over time. 

Our focus is on ensuring an orderly transition that supports our customers

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insurer

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: