RSA sells home and pet books to Admiral and confirms UK PL withdrawal

Intact Financial Corporation has reached an agreement to sell RSA’s UK direct personal lines operations, representing approximately £165m of annual premiums, to Admiral Group.

Around 300 RSA employees will move to Admiral to provide ongoing support and service delivery. The deal also includes the transfer of the More Than brand.

Exiting affinity deals

RSA added it will also exit its UK home and pet partner and broker contracts, representing annual premiums of approximately £515m, and is exploring options to either transfer these arrangements to other parties or let the contracts expire over time.

Our focus is on ensuring an orderly transition that supports our customers