Aviva uncovered £120m of fraudulent claims in 2022

Fraud scam
Aviva has revealed that it uncovered more than 9,250 instances of fraud in 2022 – saving customers £120m.

Motor bodily injury fraud still remains prevalent though, and it accounted for 48% of all fraudulent claims.

However, in 2022, Aviva identified signs that organised whiplash fraudsters were moving away from motor injury fraud and into fraud related to the repair and replacement of damaged vehicles.

Related Insurance scams totalling £1.1bn detected in 2022

The value of the average insurance fraud case rose by 20% to £15,000 in 2022 according to the Association of British Insurers.

