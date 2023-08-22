Insurance Age

CII unveils two new training courses

The Chartered Insurance Institute has launched two leadership-focused training programmes starting in October.

The trade body said the courses: Building a World Class Advisory Practice and Managers as Coaches, have been designed to improve personal performance, team leadership and business development.

Building a World Class Advisory Practice is targeted at people working in the financial advice sector, and was developed in partnership with SME growth advisory firm Elephant’s Child.

Business growth

According to the CII, the programme will provide a methodology for business growth, and include a

More on Insurer

Aviva bosses Blanc and Winslow see Lloyd's benefit

Aviva UK General Insurance chief executive Adam Winslow says the insurer’s entrance into Lloyd’s is ‘still up for discussion’, believing the historic marketplace could boost the provider’s distribution play.

Motor insurance prices at record high – ABI

The average premium paid for private comprehensive motor insurance in the second quarter of this year was £511, according to the Association of British Insurers, the highest figure since it started collecting the data in 2012.

