CII unveils two new training courses

The Chartered Insurance Institute has launched two leadership-focused training programmes starting in October.

The trade body said the courses: Building a World Class Advisory Practice and Managers as Coaches, have been designed to improve personal performance, team leadership and business development.

Building a World Class Advisory Practice is targeted at people working in the financial advice sector, and was developed in partnership with SME growth advisory firm Elephant’s Child.

Business growth

According to the CII, the programme will provide a methodology for business growth, and include a